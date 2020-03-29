|
|
Frances Ann Neale Frances Ann Neale passed away March 5, 2020 in Olympia, Washington, her home of 53 years. She was born January 8, 1940 in Oklahoma. Franci graduated from Olympia High School in 1957 and attended Central Washington University and Linfield College. She was a legal secretary in San Francisco, and for Bell Helicopter in Amsterdam (1960-1981). She was a seamstress and had an online business (1981-2011). She is survived by brothers, David Neale (Pam) and Miles Neale (Katherine); sister, Susie Neale Knight (Greg); nieces, Jennifer Bendemire, Kerry Johnson (Andy), and Julie Taylor (Dave); nephews, Paul Bendemire (Laura) and Kevin Bendemire (Nicole); and nine grandnieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Ellen Neale. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 29, 2020