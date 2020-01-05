Home

Frances Hancock Frances "Fran" Marie Hancock passed away Dec. 26, 2019 in Rochester, Wash. She was born Jan. 2, 1936 to Harry and Stella Woodward in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked as a property manager for HUD facilities in California and Washington. Fran is survived by her sons, Paul Monday and George Hancock Jr.; daughters, Judy DeVore, Nola Roberson and Darla Braniff; and extended loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Jan. 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at South Sound Manor, Tumwater. To read the full obituary or leave memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020
