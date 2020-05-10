Frances Ohman Frances Olivia Ohman joined the heavenly orchestra on April 26th, 2020. She was born in Hoquiam, WA on May 31, 1922 to Gustav and Goldie (Gronlund) Johnson. Frances married Ernest Arthur Ohman in 1941 and together they raised five children in Olympia. She taught violin in the Olympia Public Schools for 17 years before she retired to Kauai. True to her passion and first love, Frances spent the next 30 years teaching countless students and playing in various music groups. In 2015 she returned to Olympia to be closer to family. She was predeceased by her husband, Art; sister, Dorothea Johnson; son, David; and granddaughter Andra. She is survived by Karen (Hank) Reeber of Watsonville, CA; Robert (Danna)of Buckley, WA; Jon of Kalaheo, Kauai; Lori (Bob) Heckman of Olympia, WA; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also her loving caregivers at Riedel Adult Family Group Home: Kella, Paula, Kiko, Makayla and Michelle who we are eternally grateful. Frances fell in love with the violin at the tender age of 9 when she first encountered its music. She's shared that love with hundreds of students over the years and many continue to play and make beautiful music today. As an artist at many levels, she enjoyed pottery, raku and sculpting. She continued using her hands until they became too crippled later in life. She loved the Lord, attended church regularly, taught Sunday School and music to the many children in the congregation. She was a member of Gloria Dei and Good Shepherd in Olympia and Kapaa Missionary on Kauai. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to any of these churches where she worshipped; Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia or your local Salvation Army. Frances will be remembered fondly by many in Olympia, Kauai, Sweden and beyond. She was a generous and loving woman who created lasting friendships wherever she went. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and memories, we wish Frances "Aloha." A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date, to be announced. Funeral arrangements are through Mills and Mills. Please sign our on-line guestbook at millsandmillsfunerals.com.
Published in The Olympian on May 10, 2020.