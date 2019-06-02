Home

Frank Lionel Farr

Frank Lionel Farr Frank Lionel Farr Entered life in Olympia, Washington, September 30, 1937 and passed away in Tumwater, Washington May 7, 2019 after a brief stay at the Hampton Alzheimer Care Center. Frank was raised in the Olympia area attended South Bay Elementary School and graduated from Olympia High school, class of 55. He joined the Navy in 1956, stationed in several areas, ending his tour at Whidbey Island, Washington. During his tour he became the Light Heavyweight Champion in Boxing, which qualified him for the Olympics of 1960. Upon returning to the Olympia area, Frank worked in several industries; including logging and the Olympia Brewery. Before starting his own business Frank Farr Construction which he retired from. Frank is survived by his wife Tracy and 3 children; Loren Farr, Linda Farr and Lance Farr, his sisters Ruby Farr-Whalley and Evelyn Farr (Gene Hummel). He is preceded in death by his Mother (Em) and father (Del) Farr. Services will be held at Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park Tuesday June 2, 2019 at 11:00am Graveside with Reception to follow. Millsandmillsfunerals.com
Published in The Olympian on June 2, 2019
