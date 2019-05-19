Resources More Obituaries for Frank Clauson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Robert Clauson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frank Robert "Bob" Clauson Frank Robert "Bob" Clauson was the son of Frank Patrick Clauson and Ruth Wood, husband to Jeanne and Joanne, father to Rod (Marisa), Mike (Jill), Colleen (Paul), Jim, Bobbie (Rob), Ray, Scott, Kim and Mark, grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Bob was born on February 1, 1933 and passed away on April 30, 2019 in Olympia, WA. Bob was a native of the Olympia-Tumwater area and grew up exploring a lifelong love for the outdoors with his brother Jim, cousins Larry and Ronny and childhood friends Dreen and Wayne. As a late teen, Bob enlisted in the US Navy and served in Korea before returning home to moonlight as a logger and work at the Olympia Brewery. Bob retired after numerous decades of service as a longshoreman, member of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union, Local 23. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and likely explored every inch of Washington pursuing these passions. He was an avid gardener, a "plant whisperer" of sorts as his green thumb was the envy of all who knew him. These passions created a childhood for his kids that consisted of gathering eggs, feeding and caring for numerous animals, weeding and picking rocks out of the garden (there are a lot of jokes and fond memories about this). His work ethic was strong, and he continued to work up until the last day of his life. Bob was better-known for his quiet demeanor and unwavering generosity, someone who would rather lead by action rather than talk. He had a quick wit, dry sense of humor and had some of the funniest laugh-out-loud one-liners known to man. His card skills were second-to-none, and no family gathering was complete without a humiliating loss (that he enjoyed) at cribbage. He also enjoyed playing pinochle with friends. Bob was also drawn to the water, and in his younger days spent time boating around Harstine, Steamboat and Squaxin Islands in South Puget Sound. But for the past 24 years, Bob enjoyed nothing more than joining Mike on the Seven Seas in Alaska, earning him the nickname, "The Admiral." He'd help crew the boat, cruising up and down the Inside Passage, enjoying the sea and his time with Mike. He also enjoyed reading and plowed through numerous books per week. Always one to volunteer, Bob gave his time and hard work to anyone who asked. He was loved and respected among family, friends, neighbors and all who knew him. Bob dad, granddad, friend, mentor, neighbor will be missed, but we take great comfort knowing that he had a welcoming crew in heaven awaiting his arrival. Our family is incredibly thankful to the wonderful staff at St. Peter Hospital for the care and attention given to Bob and our family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's name to St. Peter Foundation for the 3rd Floor Healing Garden, https://washington.providence.org/donate/st-peter-foundation. A graveside memorial service will take place on Thursday, May 30th, at Mills & Mills in Tumwater at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Mills & Mills. If for whatever reason you can't make his memorial, please drink a gin and tonic in Dad's honor. Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries