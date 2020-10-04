Frank Vogt
September 29, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Frank "Bud" Vogt passed away September 29, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. He was born June 4, 1921, to Franklin and Caroline (Schomberg) Vogt in Wolbach, Nebraska.
Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army on December 8, 1941, during WWII, and was stationed in Washington and Georgia. He married Patricia Boardman on December 24, 1942.
Professionally, Bud was a farmer, mechanic, and worker at the Olympia Brewery for 35 years. He loved bowling, golf, farming, and taking trips to Reno with his wife. He was a life member of Olympia Elks 186.
Bud is survived by his son, Gene Vogt of Seattle, Washington; daughters, Sandra Corbin and Ronda Richardson, both of Olympia; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and brother, Gayle Vogt, and sister, Ellen Parsons, both of San Jose, California. He was predeceased by his parents; and wife, Patricia Vogt, who passed away November 18, 2019.
A celebration of life may be held when we can gather again. Donations in his name may be made to Assured Home Health and Hospice. We thank Bethany Adult Family Home and Assured Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Dad in the last few months.
