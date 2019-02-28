Franziska Boney Franziska Boney, wife to Andy, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and loyal friend passed away on February 18 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her two children, Traudy Smith and Peter Boney; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Franziska was born in Bavaria, Germany on April 20, 1925. She came to the USA as a military spouse and settled in Lacey, Wa. because it reminded her of "home". She was a strong woman with a good heart and a great love for her family. She took care of her husband until he passed away and her children till the day of her own passing. Franziska Boney was placed with her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary