Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Franziska Boney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franziska Boney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franziska Boney Obituary
Franziska Boney Franziska Boney, wife to Andy, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and loyal friend passed away on February 18 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her two children, Traudy Smith and Peter Boney; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Franziska was born in Bavaria, Germany on April 20, 1925. She came to the USA as a military spouse and settled in Lacey, Wa. because it reminded her of "home". She was a strong woman with a good heart and a great love for her family. She took care of her husband until he passed away and her children till the day of her own passing. Franziska Boney was placed with her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.