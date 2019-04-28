|
Fred Leon Richard Fred Richard, beloved husband and father, passed away April 22, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. Fred, 81, was born to Joseph Leon Arthur Richard and Alice Christine (Eggleston) Richard in Huntington Park, California. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth; by his children, Michael, Jeremy, and Janine; by six grandchildren; and by his sister, Claudia. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel. A Memorial Service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Please read more about Fred's wonderful life and the memorial service at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 28, 2019