Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Leon Richard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred Leon Richard Obituary
Fred Leon Richard Fred Richard, beloved husband and father, passed away April 22, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. Fred, 81, was born to Joseph Leon Arthur Richard and Alice Christine (Eggleston) Richard in Huntington Park, California. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth; by his children, Michael, Jeremy, and Janine; by six grandchildren; and by his sister, Claudia. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel. A Memorial Service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Please read more about Fred's wonderful life and the memorial service at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.