Frederick J. Dorn

Frederick J. Dorn Frederick J. Dorn passed away February 21, 2020 in Olympia Washington. He was born September 17, 1940, to Edward C. and Marion (Ashe) Dorn in Yakima, Washington. Fred was a husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, educator, softball player, ASA umpire, softball assigner, Seahawks fan, bowler, and a steadfast, loving, caring friend. He is, and will be, sorely missed by every person who has had the privilege of being a part of his life. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ruby; children, Fred Jr., and Christine Casteel; stepsons, Rick Barnes (Patty) and Rob Barnes (Kara); grandchildren, Haley Casteel, Alexa Barnes, Nora Barnes, and Roslyn Barnes; brother, Ed Dorn and his children, Curt, Jeff, Ken, Lani, Lisa, and Linda and their families. "He is loved. He has my heart." Ruby Honoring his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 11, 2020
