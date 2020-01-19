|
|
Frederick John Day III Frederick John Day III passed away January 3, 2020 in the early morning at the age of 94. He was sharp and present until the end sharing the holidays with family and friends. Fred was a man with boundless curiosity who loved learning and new experiences and who loved debate and conversation. Those who knew him always had a good adversary or companion in curing the ills of the world from an armchair. Whether he was serving as a Los Angeles Police officer for 20 years or a Math teacher at Timberline High School or a Loan officer at OBee Credit Union, Fred was also immersed in one of his many hobbies which covered the gamut. He loved to travel the world, skin diving, woodworking, built a dark room and taught himself photography. He loved shooting guns, ceramics, beading, camping, collecting coins, playing games, going to the Lucky Eagle Casino and attending the Board meetings with his dear friends and neighbors - Jerry, Bill and Steve. He is predeceased by the love of his life - his wife, Eloise and his brother and sisters, and parents. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Jackson & Susan Obenshain, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister in law and 2 great nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held February 1, 2020 at the Tumwater Mobile Estates Clubhouse at 1:00pm. A more complete obituary with more photos is on the Funeral Alternatives website.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 19, 2020