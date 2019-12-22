|
Frieda Rose (Jones) Davis Frieda Rose (Jones) Davis, August 10, 1925 - March 23, 2019. Frieda was born in Cortez, Colorado to Louis M. and Jesse (Major) Jones. She passed away 93 years later at home in Olympia, Washington. She attended schools in Dove Creek and Rico, Colorado. At the age of 16 she worked for a summer at Hanford, WA atomic works. She attended college in Durango CO and received a certificate to teach school. On July 4, 1946 she married Elbert D. Davis in Dolores, CO. She had three children: William Louis "Bill"; Myrna "Lynn", and Charles Thomas. She moved to Rochester, Washington in 1952, and to Olympia in 1954. She was preceded in death by Elbert (2003); son Bill in 1985. She is survived by daughter Lynn (Milt) Meeds of Keyport, WA; son Charles "Chuck" (Elsie) of Olympia and the Philippines; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great great grands, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Frieda was very generous, although she shunned the spotlight and did not seek recognition for her good deeds. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman. Frieda loved her family, friends and church family. She was an active member of her church (The Salvation Army). She also supported the Thurston County Food Bank, and her son Chuck's ministry New Life in Jesus Ministries, POB 14011, Tumwater, WA 98511. One of her favorite sayings is "Life is easy if you "jist" plow around the stumps". "You have made me know the way of life; in your presence is fullness of joy. At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore." (Psa 16:11)
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 22, 2019