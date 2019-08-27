|
G. Gary Foote, aged 85, died at home in Olympia, Wash., on August 17, 2019. He was born in Olympia on October 15, 1933, to George Lyle Foote and Barbara Jean (Snodgrass) Foote.
An Olympia High School graduate, Gary earned a BA in Administration from City University. He served in the U.S. Army (1953-1956), part of which was in Tokyo, Japan, during the Korean War. During 1957-60, he was at Fort Devens, Mass., and Arlington Hall, Virginia, in the Army Security Agency ASAPAC.
Gary lived a life of public service, working for the State of Washington for 28 years. He worked first at the Department of Revenue, and then started at Institutions, which became DSHS, in Data Processing.
Gary was the last surviving charter member of the Tumwater Falls Post #166 of the American Legion, which merged into the Lacey -Tumwater Post #100. He also was a member of the Olympia Genealogy Society and was proud of his great-great-grandfather, James A Snodgrass, who was a Washington State Pioneer.
Gary is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth; daughter, Anne Soiza (Frank); son, G. Mark Foote; daughter, Julie Hinkle (Greg); seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at The United Churches of Olympia.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 27, 2019