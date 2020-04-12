Home

Garold Talley Garold Talley passed away on March 31, 2020 in Bellingham. Gary was born on March 25, 1936 in Collbran, Colorado to Garold and Helen (Odem) Talley. He and his brother Carl grew up in Colorado and San Jose, CA. Gary attended San Jose State University and proudly served in the US Air Force. Gary spent many years as a commercial pilot before retiring to work on his farm, Talley Acres. He enjoyed raising animals, leading worship at his church, and serving in many ministries. Gary was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, his parents, and brother Carl. He is survived by his children Tamera Talley, Ginger (JD) Watson, Curt (Bari) Talley, Kathy Lynne (Eric) Talley, Christine (Michael) Gish and Karyn (Ethan) Teed, and chosen son Robert Sanders, 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. You may share you memories of Gary with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 12, 2020
