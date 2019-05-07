Gary Alan Utpadel Gary Alan Utpadel was born on November 19th 1950 to Ralph and Betty Utpadel. He passed away peacefully in his home on May 1st 2019 in Olympia. Gary was raised in Menomonie Wisconsin and went to Menomonie High School. He is survived by his partner Allyson Brooks and two children Amanda and Elana Utpadel. Gary loved life, and appreciated all the small things. He was a master in the game of pool and played daily with friends at Buzz's tavern or at home with his girls. Gary also loved sports. He supported the Green Bay Packers passionately and was a Seattle Mariners fan. He rarely missed a game for either team. He enjoyed cooking for his family, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Anything that involved the outdoors, Gary enjoyed and had a smile on his face. He is fondly remembered by his upbeat and positive attitude. He lived life to its fullest and his smile would light up a room. The family will be having an informal service at Temple Beth Hatfiloh on May 8th starting at 2 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held May 11th, 1PM at Buzz's Tavern in Olympia. Published in The Olympian on May 7, 2019