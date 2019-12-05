|
Gary Richard Eklund Gary Richard Eklund died of a heart attack on October 31, 2019 at St Peter Hospital in Olympia. He was born in Olympia on January 6, 1948 to Lewis and Geraldine Drewry Eklund. He grew up in Olympia and graduated from Olympia high school in 1967. He joined the Navy and served on the SS Enterprise and the SS Independence. He also served on Whidbey Island, in Guam, and in Seattle. Gary married the love of his life, Mandy Smith on December 23, 1971. They were married for 47 years. After Gary retired from the Navy, he worked for the family business Lew Rents. He became a Church of God minister and, among other assignments, served as Pastor at the New Horizons Church of God in Shelton and then, when Gary and Mandy returned to Guam in 2009, the Yigo Church of God Serviceman's Center. Gary especially enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, being outdoors, photography, geneology research, and doing DIY projectsd. His daughter Marjorie and his grandchildren remember his humor, his kindness, and his wilingness to teach them his skills. Survivors include his wife, Mandy Eklund; daughter Marjorie Lyon (Jim); eight grandsons and stepgrandsons; four grandaughters and stepgrandaughters; brothers, Dean Eklund (Pam); Dale Eklund (Mary); sisters, Donna Eklund and Linda Phillips (Bob). His parents preceded him in death. Gary's family will honor him with a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, December 8, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Odd Fellows Lodge at 405 Columbia Street SW in downtown Olympia. Join us for lunch and share your favorite memories of Gary.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 5, 2019