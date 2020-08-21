Gary Robert Ray June 19, 1942 June 5, 2020 Gary Robert Ray was born in Concordia, Kansas on June 19, 1942. The first child of three by Lowell Robert "Bob"and Maxine Dolan Ray. After graduating from El Segundo High School, Gary married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Shirley Sue Allison. The couple were married on January 26, 1963 and were blessed with 57 years of marriage. During their early years of marriage, they adopted two young children. Among many goals in Gary's life, some of the most interesting include being part of the team to build the Lunar Rover, obtaining his Doctorate in economics at the California State University, San Bernardino, obtaining his license for radio broadcasting in addition to getting his Pilot's License and buying an airplane. After obtaining his doctorate the family moved to Washington State and Gary taught for Lewis and Clark College, The Evergreen State College and the Saint Martin's University before starting a lengthy career with the Washington State Department of Transportation until he retired. Gary is remembered for his enthusiasm for the outdoors (which began in the scouts), sailing, international travel, volunteer service as a firefighter, keen sense of business/economics, his larger than life humor, his ability to know how to help someone without 'doing' for them, great skills as a handyman, many achievements as an Eagle Scout and most of all, for his devotion to his wife and family. He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Alissa Karin Keough (Shawn) and Margo Terese Ray; grandchildren, Heather Benfield (Greg), Sarah Burleson (Mark), Sarah Campbell, Brandon Stapp and Robert Stapp; two great-grandchildren Melisa and Mark, seven nieces and nephews; brother, Steve Ray (Karen), and sister-in-law Sandi Ray (Michael). He was preceded in death by parents Bob and Maxine Ray, his brother Michael Ray. Due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) there will be no public memorial service. (This includes no gathering for extended family.) The immediate family requests donations in honor of Gary be sent to the following: Griffin Fire Department 3707 Steamboat Loop NW, Olympia 98502 Olympia Yacht Club 201 Simmons St. NW, Olympia 98501.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store