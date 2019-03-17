Gary Samuel Daugherty Jr. Gary Samuel Daugherty Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 30th, 2019 in Benson Arizona, he was 64 years old. Gary was born on September 26th 1954 to Gary and Cindy Daugherty. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and after his honorable discharge he worked driving truck, operating heavy machinery, highway construction, and as a terminal manager for Tri State. Gary and Tina Greenup got married shortly after he came home from his service in the Marines and were married for over 20 years. After his retirement he bought a motorhome and enjoyed traveling. For the past several years Gary spent his winters in Arizona and Nevada with his girlfriend, Sandra Gassin. He loved the area and spent his time exploring and rock hunting. He would come home in the spring to where he lived in Maytown. Gary enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, and his grandchildren. Gary was a very outgoing person and made new friends everywhere he went, he was truly a joy to be around. Gary is survived by his children Shane, Melinda and her husband Jason, Jennifer and her husband Dan, and Samuel, his sisters Connie and Tawny and his brother Lonnie. He has 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The celebration of life will he held on March 30th, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Columbian Hall 6794 Martin Way E. Lacey, WA 98516. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary