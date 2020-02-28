Home

Gayle Hoyt Wilson

Gayle Hoyt Wilson Obituary
Memorial for Gayle Hoyt Wilson Saturday 2/29/2020 First Christian Church 701 Franklin St Olympia, WA. Gayle was born in Taloga, OK in 1929. She went to high school and college in Longview, WA. Gayle is survived by her loving husband of 71 years. Also her daughter Diane Wilson Rudi and two grandsons Curtis and Nolan Rudi She was an involved homemaker, tennis player, and an active volunteer in several organizations including PEO. Gayle passed away at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 28, 2020
