Gema Maria Herrera-Casanas Born July 21, 1927, Gema Maria Herrera-Casanas came from Havana Cuba to America as a refugee with her husband Roberto Casanas and their young son, Robert Casanas (Duvall, WA) in 1962, three days before the Castro regime change. Expecting her second child (Mary Hall, Bellingham), the family could bring only one clothing change and an unopened package of cigarettes. Following several weeks in Miami processing, the family joined her brother Rene Herrera (d. 2014) and his wife Marita Capestany Herrera and their seven children in Olympia. They were welcomed to Olympia by St Michael's Catholic Church, with parishioners providing support for the new residents and creating many life-long friends. As a teenager, Gema lived for several years in the Dominican Republic with her father, Rene Herrera, a well-known published professor of Archeology and her mother Sarah Garcia-Galvez Herrera, on an archaeological dig that yielded artifacts placed in the Smithsonian museum under his name. With her new citizenship, Gema went to work for the Internal Revenue Service in Seattle in the early 70's. After a few years in "the City," the family returned to Olympia where Gema worked for the US Forest Service making many lasting friends. After retirement, Gema worked at a gift shop utilizing her talents gained when owning a gift shop in Cuba during her early adult life. In her late 60's Gema resumed her childhood love of art. She was a 20-year member of the Olympia Art League and a frequent exhibitor and volunteer at the Thurston County Fair and the Olympia Arts Walk. Gema gave freely of her time volunteering at St Vincent DePaul often interpreting for Spanish-speaking persons. Gema had a special place in her heart for others experiencing the life challenges of immigration. She loved the Olympia Symphony and volunteered as an usher at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. For years, she and her sister-in-law Marita played the piano and sang at multiple area retirement homes. Gema unexpectedly passed into God's arms on August 21, 2019. In addition to her husband Roberto, son Robert and daughters Mary and Vivian, Gema leaves behind daughter-in-law Carrie Casanas (Duvall); and six grandchildren: Luke, Alex, Anthony, Robert (Robbie), Jack, and Arie, sister Gabrielle Maymir (Wisconsin) and sister-in-law Marita Herrera and her seven children. Gema will be remembered by her many friends as a happy, graceful lady, always stylishly dressed, with a deep interest in others including her many friends, family and grandchildren. She loved the beauty of the Olympia area. And, she always had a good joke to tell! A funeral mass in her honor will be held September 12 at noon, Saint Michael Catholic Church at 1208 11th Ave SE, Olympia. A remembrance celebration will be held immediately after at the church. Please leave memories and condolences online at: www.FuneralAlternatves.org
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019