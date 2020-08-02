1/1
Geoff Matson
Geoff Matson Geoff Matson passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2020, in Lacey, Washington, from complications of cancer. He was born May 26, 1946, to Reino Matson and Dorothy Ward Matson in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1964, and served in the Army National Guard from 1967 to 1972. He is survived by his son, Todd; daughters, Amy and Jamie; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Ward; sisters, Jane (Richard), Molly, and Monica (Ray) and many nieces and nephews.His parents preceded him in death. There will be a private service on August 27, 2020. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org

Published in The Olympian on Aug. 2, 2020.
