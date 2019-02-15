|
George E. Dimitroff George E. Dimitroff, died January 31, 2019 at his home in Tumwater. His children were all at his bedside when he passed. He had prostate cancer, which had spread to his bones. George is survived by his children, Danylla Dinwiddie, Stephan and Benjamin Dimitroff, and his grandson Joshua Dinwiddie. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Susan. George identified himself as a mathematician. He served on the faculty of The Evergreen State College for 26 years, teaching mathematics and computer science. A Celebration of Life will be held for him at the Olympia Friends Meeting House <olympiafriends.org> on Saturday, February 16, at 4pm Pacific Standard Time. A potluck follows. The Meeting House is located at 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE; Olympia, WA 98506. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 15, 2019