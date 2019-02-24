George Edward Jansen George Jansen passed away at age 94 on Feb 20, 2019 at his home in Lacey WA. He was born June 27, 1924 in South Dakota to John D Jansen and Mary D Lezotte. He graduated from Mission High School, Mission, SD. George joined the Army in 1944 and served in the Philippines with the 37th division during WWII as a combat infantryman, becoming first gunner and acting squad leader. He earned the Bronze Star, Philippine Liberation Medal and the Infantry Combat Medal. After discharge from the Army in 1946, he returned to work on the family farm near Mission, South Dakota. In 1949 he married Violet E. Miller. They resided on the farm until 1955 when he entered South Dakota State College. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering and accepted a job with the US Forest Service moving the family to Oregon. In 1968 he transferred to Olympia, WA and served as the Olympic Forest Engineer until his retirement in 1988. George was a devoted husband of 64 years, and a dedicated father, grandfather, and great grandfather, supporting the family throughout their lives. He maintained strong ties with extended family members. He enjoyed music, dancing, travel, card games, sports, fishing, gardening, antiques, puzzles of all kinds and feeding the local wild life. George was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and the International Beam Bottle Collectors club. He was a Past Post Commander for the American Legion and a former member of Kiwanis. George is survived by his four children, Barbara Ritchie, Olympia; Roberta Brooks (Guy Becken), Des Moines, WA; Dr. Edward Jansen, (Kathy Kasper), Olympia; and Donald Jansen (Kathy), Auburn. Five grand children and one great grandson. He is proceeded in death by his wife Violet, one daughter Debra, two sisters and three brothers. Visitation is Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m. at Mills & Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater, Wash., with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m., and graveside services at 2 p.m. at Mills & Mills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation to or the Olympia Union Gospel Mission. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary