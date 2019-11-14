Home

George Macaulay-Robinson Obituary
George Macaulay-Robinson George was born in Los Altos, CA to Thomas Francis and Virginia Harden Macaulay-Robinson. He graduated from Awalt High School, Mountain View, CA in 1966. George served in the United States Air Force, stationed at Beale AFB in Northern CA and while on tour in Okinawa Japan, worked on the famous SR-71 Blackbird. He married Joan Anderson of Santa Clara in 1974 and they moved to Olympia, WA in 1975. He was fascinated with computers and in 1986 started Sierra Cascade Enterprises and opened Idea Works Inc in 1990. George attended Lacey Chapel with his family and friends into the mid 90s. George served in Rotary locally and was active in serving his community. George went on to work IT for a large wine and sales management company Active Club Solutions in CA until his retirement. George leaves behind 3 sons, Christopher (Melissa) of Olympia, WA, Timothy (Stephanie) of Lacey, WA, Andrew (Melissa) of Mukilteo, WA and 3 grandchildren, Ava, Emma and Oliver. George is survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers in CA and NV. Linda Cote (Ralph) Pickering, Anne Hawkes, Stephanie (Fritz) Roth, Robbie (Connie) Robinson and Chris Robinson. A Memorial Service will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5930 Mullen Rd SE, Lacey, WA 98503
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 14, 2019
