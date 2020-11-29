George Normoyle

August 5, 1925 - November 12, 2020

Olympia, Washington - On November 12, 2020, Olympia lost one of its finest when George Normoyle died peacefully, at age 95. He and his twin, Jimmy, were born on August 5, 1925 in Seattle, of Irish and Scottish parents into the clan Normoyle (originally the MacConfhormaoile of County Clare). In the early 1930's the family moved to Olympia where his parents built a home on Black Lake. That home has been owned by a Normoyle ever since. When George was ten, he and his twin Jimmy were hit with rheumatic fever. After being in a coma for a month, George woke to find that his twin had not survived and the funeral had already occurred.

George and his younger brother, Frank, participated in sports at Olympia High. Both were exceptionally athletic. If there had been a high school swimming team, George would have excelled. As a teenager he could, and did, swim nearly the length of Black Lake to squire a girl who lived at the other end. More than once.

When WWII broke out, George was still in high school but joined the Navy at age 17. He went to Navy boot camp in Farragut, Idaho and later to gunner school in San Diego. By age 18 he was an advanced gunner's mate on various combat vessels and also in the amphibian boats. He went through intense battles in Biak New Guinea and in the South Pacific in Leyte and Mindanao. He spoke of barely escaping death a few times, including when his ship was under siege, when he was sent ashore to Islands held by the Japanese, and when going through the "Roaring 40s " around South America. He received two Pacific Asian Campaign medals and the Philippine Liberation medal. George was a proud veteran and in recent years was recognized for his service with a Veteran's Honor Flight to Washington D.C. , and with a presentation of the flag and award at the State Capitol rotunda.

After the war he returned to Olympia. There, at a café next to the Capitol Theater, he met a beautiful war widow, Patricia (Patty). After persistent courting, he won her heart and they married in 1949. Patty brought with her two young sons, Corey and Steve, who George raised as his own. The family gradually grew over time with the births of Brent, Dana (Jim), Malia, and Tricia.

George worked in a mill when first home from the war and then as a surveyor and civil engineer for the State Highway and State Parks Departments. In addition, to support his large family he often moonlighted as a bartender at the Oregon Trail, Oyster House, and Spar restaurants.

George was known by many names, including Gorgeous George, Old Rough and Ready (from his Navy boxing days) and That George! by both his wife Patricia and his later in life partner, Patricia Wolheter. George was known as a charmer, a risk taker and adventurer, all which led to some stories that cannot be repeated here. One that can is the one that his wife Patty told where George, being strong and muscular, was able to lift a good sized fir tree that had fallen across the highway at White Pass and clear the road so cars could pass.

In later years and up until the pandemic, George travelled the world with his partner Patricia (Pat) Wolheter and he especially enjoyed their trip to Ireland and Scotland to look for other Normoyle relatives and to visit St. Andrews golf course. He and Pat made it to many golf courses including to the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

George will be laid to rest in the family burial plot at the Calvary Cemetery next to his wife, parents, twin brother Jimmy, and infant grandson Tyler.

George was preceded in death by his brother Frank and his wife Patricia. George leaves behind a large clan including his partner of 15 years, Patricia Wolheter, his six children, Corey Normoyle of Phoenix, Steve Pike of Portland, Brent Normoyle of Olympia, Dana (Jim) Normoyle of Utah, Malia Fortina of Olympia and Tricia Showerman of Scottsdale. He had 19 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Thurston County Food Bank.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store