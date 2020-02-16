|
George Richard Gaw George Richard Gaw, 69, of Tulalip, Washington passed away surrounded by love ones on January 27, 2020. Richard was born on March 1, 1950 along with his twin sister, Diane, to Marion Eloise (Hartnett) and LaMar Hugh Gaw in Seattle, Washington. He is survived by Deborah Howard and their daughter Emma Conley (Brent), granddaughter Claire Louise, sisters Marilyn Lombardini, Marcia Scarborough, Diane Vanderhoof & 4 nieces and nephew. Richard grew up playing baseball and fishing the waters of Puget Sound. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1968 and played baseball for Olympic College. He graduated in 1983 from the University of Washington with a degree in Kinesiology and a Teaching Certificate from Western Washington University in 1986. A lifelong Husky, he liked to remind people "Real Men Wear Purple." Richard was a kind and gentle soul, dedicated father and doting grandfather. He will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life this summer at Mission Beach, details to come.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020