|
|
Geraldean Leonard Geraldean Leonard died at home on October 23, 2018, at the age of 96. She is remembered for her immensely loving and generous spirit, along with her boundless energy and sense of humor. Her soulmate of 74 years, Wilbur Leonard, died at home on January 13, 2015, at the age of 92. He was a loving father, avid gardener, amazing story teller, teacher and war hero. Gerry and Wil were part of the Greatest Generation and left the world a better place in so many ways. Their family and many friends remember them lovingly and miss them greatly. A memorial service for Gerry will be at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Lacey on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Remembrances can be shared at www.funeralalternatives.com.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019