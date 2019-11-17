|
George Edward Fullerton George Edward Fullerton passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 78. George was born on October 6, 1941 in Seattle, Washington. George is survived by his wife Nancy; sister Judy Aquino; children and stepchildren; Susan Fantozzi, Debbie Dew, Diana Sushak, Donna Haley, Tony Fantozzi, and Angleo Fantozzi. George also had 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. He also helped raise many foster children as his own. George was preceded in death by his father Ted Fullerton, mother Esther Jones and his son Micheal George Fullerton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mason County Kitten Rescue or a .
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 17, 2019