Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geroge Fullerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geroge Edward Fullerton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geroge Edward Fullerton Obituary
George Edward Fullerton George Edward Fullerton passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 78. George was born on October 6, 1941 in Seattle, Washington. George is survived by his wife Nancy; sister Judy Aquino; children and stepchildren; Susan Fantozzi, Debbie Dew, Diana Sushak, Donna Haley, Tony Fantozzi, and Angleo Fantozzi. George also had 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. He also helped raise many foster children as his own. George was preceded in death by his father Ted Fullerton, mother Esther Jones and his son Micheal George Fullerton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mason County Kitten Rescue or a .
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geroge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -