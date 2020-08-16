Gladys Hughes The world has lost a beautiful soul. Gladys Virginia (Cox) Hughes, age 95, passed away in Olympia on June 13, 2020. Born in New Jersey on July 6, 1924 to Charles and Marian (Cranmer) Cox, she was one of seven daughters. Her childhood was spent in Lavallette, NJ, a block from the Atlantic Ocean and two blocks from Barnegat Bay. She loved rowing her rowboat, fishing and swimming in the bay and jumping waves and finding "treasures" in the ocean. After graduating from high school, Gladys continued her education to earn an Associate Degree. Gladys married her husband of 73 years, Raymond Hughes, a veteran of WWII, on June 1, 1947 and together they had four children -- Ray, Pam, Tom and Tim. In the summer of 1961 they packed up their young family and belongings and drove from Toms River, NJ to the west coast of Washington State (via Alaska) and settled in the Olympia area. Gladys was an indispensable "haying partner" with Ray on their farm in Gate, WA where they lived for 42 years. She also worked for the State of Washington in the Department of Human Services. Gladys and Ray moved to the Mima Mound area near Littlerock, WA in 2007. There, Gladys liked to relax in their sunroom with a good book and enjoyed visits with friends and family. Gladys had a quick wit and a delightful sense of humor. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Gladys is survived by her husband, Ray of Olympia; sons, Ray Hughes of Carlsbad, CA; Tim Hughes and wife Gayle of Snohomish, WA; and daughter, Pam Morehouse and husband Welles Bretherton of Winthrop, WA. Her second son, Tom Hughes of Olympia preceded her in death in 2018. Gladys has seven grandchildren who loved her dearly and have fond memories of the time she spent with them: Max and Austin Hughes; Megan (Morehouse) Granquist and husband Doug; Andy Morehouse and wife Chrissy; and Ben, Cara, and Jennifer Hughes. She also has a great-granddaughter, Jasmine, and two young great-grandsons, Elliott and Ruston who brought many a smile to her face. We were lucky to have had her with us for such a long time. She was loved and will be missed by many. Gladys passed peacefully at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia as her daughter was talking to her and the lullaby that her mother would sing to her, Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral (An Irish Lullaby), was being played. At Gladys' request there will be no memorial gathering. In memory of Gladys Hughes please consider giving a donation to the charity of your choice
. Memories may be shared at www.FuneralAlternatives.org