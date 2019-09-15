|
Gladys Verena Burbank Gladys Verena Burbank, 71, of Lacey passed away Aug. 2, 2019 in Olympia. Gladys was born on Oct. 2, 1947 in Titusville, PA. She was one of 15 children and is survived by two sisters (Hazle Ernst and Blanche Sterling), a brother (George Anthill) and many nieces and nephews. Gladys graduated from Clarion College in Pennsylvania with a teaching degree and briefly taught in a local high school. As a social worker, first in Philadelphia and later, Florida, she joined AFSCME (the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) and became an active member where she developed her grassroots organizing skills. AFSCME leaders noticed and recommended her for a job with the union when she decided to move to Washington. She spent about 18 months as a project organizer for AFSCME, working mostly on campaigns with the Washington Federation of State Employees (also known as AFSCME Council 28). She also worked on organizing projects in Oregon for AFSCME Council 75 and Portland Local 88. In May of 1979, she was hired as WFSE/AFSCME's education coordinator in Olympia, where she built an education and training program that gave thousands of state employees expert representation thanks to the extensive training Gladys provided to shop stewards and leaders. She became the first woman in the Federation to lead a department as Director of Education, Training and Organizing. As Organizing Director through most of the 1980s and 1990s, the union grew to its highest level as Gladys's work gave thousands of state employees a voice in new and expanded bargaining units. They gained important contract and civil service rights and a "fair helping of decency" on the job. She wrote "Taking Charge of Your Career" in 1990, an award-winning book on career development, to support the hopes and dreams of thousands of state employees (many were women and minorities) who still faced roadblocks to advancement in state service. Later, she was director of personnel board activities before becoming PERC (Public Employment Relations Commission) activities director. In those roles she became savvier in the law than most lawyers as she preserved state employees' rules and rights during the transition to full-scope collective bargaining after passage of the Personnel System Reform Act in 2002 and beyond. The result: Tens of thousand of previously unrepresented state employees chose WFSE/AFSCME as their union to win the new expanded collective bargaining rights and union membership doubled. Gladys bettered the lives of thousands of Washington's state employees. When she retired in June 2014, she was asked to sum up her career: "I'm committed to working for employee rights. I found the job overall very rewarding, very challenging. In the long run, I got as much out of it as I gave it." After retirement, Gladys enjoyed doting on her pets, travel, gardening, working on her house and, most of all, being with her close circle of friends. Gladys was an organ donor; her corneas will help two people see. Please join Gladys's extended family for a Celebration of Life, 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Jacob Smith House, 4500 Intelco Loop S.E., Lacey, WA 98503 (on little hill across from the Lacey Lowe's store). Memorials may be made to: Feline Friends, Concern for Animals; GRuB (Growing Healthy Food, People and Communities); and the Thurston County Food Bank. Arrangements through Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019