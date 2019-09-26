|
Glenda Dehning GlendaDehning, age 78, passed away on September 5, 2019, in Bend, OR. She was a resident of the Skokomish Valley near Shelton, WA for over38 years. Glenda was born September 19, 1940, in Rapid City, South Dakota to Bill McLaughlin and Kathryn (Adams) McLaughlin. She attended grade school and high school in Clarkston, WA. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) L.Dehningin Lewiston, ID, in 1958. Glenda taught fourth and fifth grade at Griffin School in Olympia (Steamboat Island) for 20+ years, until her retirement in 1994 There will be a MemorialService /Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 6at 1:00 pmat the Skokomish Valley Community Church, 3031 W. Skokomish Valley Road, Shelton, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 26, 2019