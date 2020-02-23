|
|
Dr. Glenn B. McKay Dr. Glenn McKay passed peacefully on February 19th, 2020, surrounded by his family. A long-time resident of Lacey, Dr. McKay, who practiced Dentistry in Lacey since 1963 was an important member of the early community. He was born in South Dakota to Glenn Emmit and Agda Ione McKay. As educators, his parents traveled extensively in the mid-western states, eventually settling in Prosser, WA. Glenn enjoyed a happy childhood, participating in sports and hunting with his father, and won the State championship in Debate while in high school. After graduation, Glenn enrolled in the University of Washington, where he joined the Beta House fraternity and met his wife of 54 years. He left college to enlist in the Army, where he spent time as a radio operator in Korea. Upon returning, he completed his undergraduate studies at Central Washington University, then went on to graduate with honors from the University of Washington School of Dentistry. After his graduation, he moved his family to Lacey where he opened the first dental practice in unincorporated Lacey. He later ran for and was elected the first Mayor of Lacey. Unfortunately, the city did not incorporate, leaving him as the "Mayor Without a Town". Glenn practiced first in Lacey, then built an office near Providence St. Peter Hospital to better serve his patients. He practiced for 34 years. He was considered a leader in the dental community and a mentor to many younger practitioners. He is fondly remembered as a caring, gentle provider who took pride in his work and loved his patients and staff. Glenn enjoyed living in and serving the community very much. His hobbies included bowling, golf, playing bridge, and especially spending time with his friends at the local Gyro International club. He and his family spent many weekends travelling throughout the state and the greater Pacific Northwest - exploring and enjoying the beauty of the area. Glenn was a loving father and husband who's sense of humor was boundless. He lived life to the fullest. Glenn has joined his wife, Virginia, and is survived by his three daughters - Linda (Clover - husband Gary), Terri (Vernon - husband Stephen) and Cheryl McKay. A celebration of Glenn's life will be held on March 28th, at noon, at the Masonic Memorial Park/South Sound Manor, in Tumwater. If you choose to make a donation on Glenn's behalf, please consider Senior Services of South Sound.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 23, 2020