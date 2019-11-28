Home

Glenna Gail McNamara Glenna Gail McNamara passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, at her daughter's home in Olympia, Washington, after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. Gail was born on October 18, 1942, in Powell River, BC, Canada. She moved to Vancouver, BC after high school to study nursing and then settled in Bellingham, Washington in 1964 after completing her R.N. degree and marrying Bill McNamara. Gail worked in Bellingham as a public health nurse for many years. Gail is survived by her son Greg (Rose) McNamara of Everett, and daughter Andrea McNamara (Jeff) Doyle; her grandchildren Molly, Andrew, Margaret, Caroline, Samantha, Keegan, and Addie; and her great grandson Otto. Gail loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She also found fulfillment in caring for many foster children, including Samantha, Sonia, and Samara, who she took great pleasure in helping transition to their forever families. Gail was preceded in death by her father Glen Hicks and her mother Gertrude "Mollie" (Hoof) Hicks. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Foster Parents Association of Washington (FPAWS.org). To see a more detailed remembrance and share your own memories, please go to woodlawn-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 28, 2019
