Gloria Jensen Gloria Ruth Oetting Jensen was born in Davenport, Iowa in 1930. She died in her sleep on August 2, 2020. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, with three siblings. Her father was a Lutheran minister and the family lived in the parsonage next to the church. The Great Depression was just beginning when she born and it would continue for another decade until the start of World War II. Gloria was 16 before she knew a world without poverty or war. Gloria graduated from nursing school at the University of Iowa. Being a nurse was central to her identity and she never stopped being an RN. Her last working years were with the Public Health Service in Des Moines, Iowa. Her husband Ros had been a close friend of her older brother Walt so they had known each other for many years before dating. They got together in college in Iowa City and married in 1951. Together they had four sons and enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Ros' death in 2012. Gloria and Ros retired to Olympia in 1994. These were some of the best years of her life. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran church and active in the quilting group. She hiked for many years with the Trotters. Family and faith were central to her life and she will be deeply missed by all. Gloria was a strong, independent woman and a role model for many. Gloria is survived by her four sons: Paul (Deb), Mike (Ann), Jim (Sue) and Jon (Sharon). She has seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A celebration of Gloria's life is planned for September 19th at 1pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran church in Olympia. Weather permitting, the service will be outdoors and socially distanced. Interment of her and Ros' ashes in the Columbarium will follow the service. We are limited in attendance so please contact Gloria Dei if you plan to attend.



