Gloria Lynn Barron Gloria was born on May 28, 1957 in Portland, Oregon to Delores (Bryan) and Walter Simonsen. She passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington, from complications caused by undiagnosed diabetes. Gloria was an auditor for the Washington Department of Revenue from 1982 until she retired in May 2017. She was very proud of her work with the Department's Unclaimed Property program. Gloria was pre-deceased by her sister, Debbie Simonsen Guitar. She is a survived by her husband, Charley; her mother, Delores Bryan Hayes; stepfather, Dan Hayes; nephew, Kevin Guitar; and many cousins, friends and family. Let us not forget Gloria's beloved four paw companion, Henry. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Olympia Corps Community Center, 1505 4th Ave. E, Olympia WA 98506. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019