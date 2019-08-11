|
|
Gloria Theresa McVey My beloved wife, Gloria Theresa McVey, 65, of Rainier, WA passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:06 PM as a result of complications of heart surgery. Gloria was born April 7, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas, her parents were Mario Juan Pelayo and Marina Socorro Pelayo. She was married to Dennis McVey of Rainier for 28 wonderful years. Gloria is survived by her Brothers John and Joe Pelayo and her sister Lettica Zepeda. Gloria worked for the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions for many years, retiring as a Program manager for the agency. She was a very special lady/person and will be missed greatly.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 11, 2019