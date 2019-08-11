Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria McVey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Theresa McVey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Theresa McVey Obituary
Gloria Theresa McVey My beloved wife, Gloria Theresa McVey, 65, of Rainier, WA passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:06 PM as a result of complications of heart surgery. Gloria was born April 7, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas, her parents were Mario Juan Pelayo and Marina Socorro Pelayo. She was married to Dennis McVey of Rainier for 28 wonderful years. Gloria is survived by her Brothers John and Joe Pelayo and her sister Lettica Zepeda. Gloria worked for the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions for many years, retiring as a Program manager for the agency. She was a very special lady/person and will be missed greatly.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.