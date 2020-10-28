1/1
Gordon C. Stout
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon C. Stout
September 30, 1936 - October 16, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Gordon Curtis Stout, 84, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Olympia, WA. He was born in 1936 in Kansas City, MO to Curtis and Frances Stout.
Gordon grew up in North Kansas City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1954. He was active in band, baseball, track, and was an Eagle Scout. After high school, he attended Truman University in Kirksville, MO, where he received a degree in Conservation.
As a young man, Gordon moved to the Pacific Northwest, living in Beaverton, OR and Olympia, WA. He worked for the government and the Coast Guard while in OR. In Olympia, he worked for Kay Packaging Company. The PNW suited Gordon because of his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed watching baseball and working in the yard. Gordon could chop wood like a lumberjack. He truly loved his home in Olympia.
Gordon is survived by his son Craig Neal Stout, Portland, OR; his sisters Sylvia Smith, Lees Summit, MO and Marian Johnson, Whispering Pines, NC; and his many nieces and nephews.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Frances Stout, as well as his brother, Keith Stout.
The family wishes to thank Gordon's neighbor, Stephanie Bender, for all her care, the caregivers at Alexandra's Adult Family Home, and Providence Hospice. Gordon will be laid to rest in Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent WA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Funeral Home Cremation & Cemetery - Olympia
2501 Pacific Avenue SE
Olympia, WA 98501
(360) 943-6363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Funeral Home Cremation & Cemetery - Olympia Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved