Gordon C. Stout

September 30, 1936 - October 16, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Gordon Curtis Stout, 84, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Olympia, WA. He was born in 1936 in Kansas City, MO to Curtis and Frances Stout.

Gordon grew up in North Kansas City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1954. He was active in band, baseball, track, and was an Eagle Scout. After high school, he attended Truman University in Kirksville, MO, where he received a degree in Conservation.

As a young man, Gordon moved to the Pacific Northwest, living in Beaverton, OR and Olympia, WA. He worked for the government and the Coast Guard while in OR. In Olympia, he worked for Kay Packaging Company. The PNW suited Gordon because of his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed watching baseball and working in the yard. Gordon could chop wood like a lumberjack. He truly loved his home in Olympia.

Gordon is survived by his son Craig Neal Stout, Portland, OR; his sisters Sylvia Smith, Lees Summit, MO and Marian Johnson, Whispering Pines, NC; and his many nieces and nephews.

Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Frances Stout, as well as his brother, Keith Stout.

The family wishes to thank Gordon's neighbor, Stephanie Bender, for all her care, the caregivers at Alexandra's Adult Family Home, and Providence Hospice. Gordon will be laid to rest in Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent WA.





