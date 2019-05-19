Gordon Colin Watson Gordon Colin Watson, 65, of Olympia passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on Thursday, March 28th 2019, after a short stay in hospital as a result of a fall. Gordon was born at St Peter's Hospital on November 18, 1953 to Robert Douglas Watson and Charlotte Patricia Wellington. Gordon was a proud life-long resident of the Olympia community. He attended Tumwater and Lincoln Grade Schools, Jefferson Junior High and Olympia High School, graduating in 1972. He completed his university career at The Evergreen State College, graduating in 1987 in Marketing. Gordon married Robin Lamont in 1984 and was a fun and loving father to his children, Lindsey and Colin. He relished watching them grow and flourish, surrounded by dogs and cats and all the great outdoor activities that the Pacific Northwest offers. He especially loved dachshunds and two brothers, Ozzie and Frankie, were his constant companions in his later years. After a stint as produce manager at the downtown Safeway, Gordon began working as a realtor with Van Dorm Realty in 1989. He understood the significance of people buying and selling their homes and assisted them to do so with respect and integrity. A generous and kind man, Gordon lived by the Golden Rule. He was a caring, thoughtful and loyal friend who would step-up to help those in need. He thoroughly enjoyed life, travel and adventure and his cheerful greetings will be missed by many around Olympia. Gordon is survived by his son Colin and Kayleigh Watson (South Carolina), daughter Lindsey Watson and Nicholas Counsell (Bellingham); three grandchildren (Cameron, Chelsea and Calvin), brother Douglas Watson (Port Ludlow); sister Carol Watson (Tasmania, Australia); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Bruce Watson. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park from 11:00am-3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, any remembrances or memorials may be made in the form of a donation or gift to Children's Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019