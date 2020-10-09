1/1
Gordon K. Hunt
1943 - 2018
Gordon K. Hunt
July 24, 1943 - June 24, 2018
Olympia, Washington - Gordon Keith Hunt, born on July 24, 1943 passed away on June 24, 2018 in Olympia, Washington from lung cancer. Gordon graduated from Vancouver High School in 1961. He joined the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Home on leave he met Arnette Kaye Silen and the two were married on August 23, 1968. They had one child, a son named Brandon, who became a programmer for Microsoft. Brandon married Alla and they have two beautiful children, Carter and Kourtney.
Gordon loved cars and had a red 1962 Corvette which he enjoyed working on and driving. He was extremely capable with tools of any sort and was able to fix almost anything.
Gordon worked for Washington Mutual Savings & Loan as a Regional Manager but retired and traveled extensively for several years before his death with his friend Pam Hill. There was no funeral service but his ashes were added to the crypt at Evergreen Memorial Gardens to be with those of his beloved wife, Kaye, who predeceased him in 2013.
Donations in memory of Gordon may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of Washington.


Published in The Olympian on Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Funeral Home Cremation & Cemetery - Olympia
2501 Pacific Avenue SE
Olympia, WA 98501
(360) 943-6363
