|
|
Gordon Strand Gordon was born 8-31-1929 in Rainier, WA to John (Tony) and Jessie Strand. He attended Rainier grade school and high school, joining the US Navy in 1946 thru January 1950. He married Sally Barnhouse in 1948. He is survived by his wife Sally Strand, daughter Margie Floreck and Son Michael (Leota) Strand, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and sister Ella Mae Reichel. Pre deceased by his son John A Strand, Grandson Brady J Floreck Sister Betty Pierce, June Goodwin and Brother Rick Olson. He worked for Weyerhaeuser, Santry Trucking & Gordon Trucking as owner operator. He was a member of the Tennio Masonic Lodge #86, the Olympia Scottish Rite Organization and Seventh Day Adventist Church, Lacey WA. The family suggest memorial donations be made to the Lacey Seventh Day Adventist Church building fund. Memorial service will be held at the Lacey Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 10th at 1:00PM.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 7, 2019