GRACE IRENE HOCHHAUS OCTOBER 15, 1934-JUNE 20, 2019 GRACE HOCHHAUS WAS BORN ON OCTOBER 15, 1934 IN ANACORTES, WA. SHE WAS THE SECOND CHILD OF WINIFRED HOLT AND WALTER MYERS. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND DONALD L. HOCHHAUS, HER SONS CRAIG HOCHHAUS (MARIANNE) NEWBURY PARK CA., SCOT HOCHHAUS, ALLYN, WA., STEVE HOCHHAUS (LISA), KIRKLAND, WA. AND HER SEVEN GRANDCHILDREN; SAMANTHA HOCHHAUS THOMAS, BRIANNE HOCHHAUS, TREVOR HOCHHAUS, STEPHANIE HOCHHAUS, KOHLDEN HOCHHAUS, MATTHEW HOCHHAUS AND RYAN HOCHHAUS. SHE IS ALSO SURVIVED BY HER SISTERS CHARLOTTE YELLE OF LAS VEGAS, NEVADA AND LINDA MCFARLAND OF RENO, NEVADA. SHE WAS PREDECEASED BY HER MOTHER WINIFRED HOLT AND HER FATHER WALTER MYERS, AND HER BROTHER CHAD JUDSON. GRACE GRADUATED FROM PEELL HIGH SCHOOL IN 1953 AND LEFT FOR SEATTLE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER WHERE SHE WAS EMPLOYED BY THE WASHINGTON STATE BOARD OF PRISON TERMS AND PAROLE. SHE THEN MOVED FROM SEATTLE TO OLYMPIA WHEN THE BOARD RELOCATED THERE IN 1955. SHE MARRIED DON HOCHHAUS IN 1958 AT SAINT MICHAELS CATHOLIC CHURCH AND REMAINED IN OLYMPIA UNTIL DON GRADUATED FROM SAINT MARTINS COLLEGE IN 1961. THEY THEN STARTED A SERIES A OF MANY TRANSFERS AND MOVES AROUND THE COUNTRY UNTIL THEY RETIRED IN 1992 TO STRETCH ISLAND IN NORTH MASON COUNTY. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE CELEBRATED AT PRINCE OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH lN BELFAIR, WA. ON THURSDAY JUNE 27, 2019 AT 10:00 AM THE CHURCH IS LOCATED AT 1171. N.E. SANDHILL ROAD IN BELFAIR. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS IN GRACE'S NAME WOULD BE GREATLY APPRECIATED AT SAINT MARTINS UNIVERSITY OR PRINCE OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH.