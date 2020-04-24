|
Gwenavere "Gwen" D. Stewart Gwenavere D. Stewart (Gwen) born 3/15/1939 passed into God's Arms on 4/19/2020. She worked in the Secretary of State's office for many years. She is survived by husband Stan, Sons Larry Timm (Elizabeth) of Alexandria, KY; Terry Timm (Debra) of Olympia; Gary Timm (Molly) of Olympia; Stan Stewart (Jenny) of Tenino; Steven Stewart (Leslie) of Olympia; Daughter Victoria Stewart of Seattle; Sisters Lee Roberts, Jenny Wills, Dorothy Britt and Brother Clifford Runyon, and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Daughter Sally Holman, Sister Patsy Roberts, and Parents Clifford and Dorothy Runyon.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 24, 2020