Hans J. Cregg Hans J. Cregg passed away at his home in Tenino, on the morning of December 27th, 2019. He was 74 years old. Hans was born in Berlin, Germany on May 27th, 1945. He moved to the United States with his family when he was 13 years old. He was enrolled in the Olympia school district before he even learned English. Hans served in the US Army and fought in Vietnam. He graduated from Saint Martin's College in 1971. He worked at the Washington Department of Transportation for a number of years before starting his own business. He also worked at the Mason County Department of Transportation. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Noreen Cregg. His children: Eric and Michelle Clyde, Heidi and Brett Nelson, Sheron and Bhrett Glenn, Jeromy and Heather Hepp and Troy and Kelsey Sandera will miss him, his stories of growing up in Berlin and his dry sense of humor. His grandchildren: Christian Cregg, Ezekiel Haskins, Haddassah Haskins, Tarynn Sandera, Walker Sandera, Abe Nelson, Tate Nelson, Elle Macy, Harrison Clyde, Isaiah Goldenstein, Jeremiah Goldenstein, Hannah Goldenstein, Heath Ohnemus, Ethan Hepp, and Jocelyn Hepp will miss their "Honey". There will be a Celebration of Life at East Olympia Community Church (8213 Rich Rd SE Olympia) on January 3rd 2020, at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest Ministry PO Box 727 Hood River OR 97031 or harvestministry.org
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 31, 2019