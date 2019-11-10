|
Harry J. Jenna Harry J. Jenna, 96, beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away October 22, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. He was born to Joseph and Ursula Jenna on September 27, 1923 in Aberdeen, Washington. Harry graduated from Aberdeen's Weatherwax High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Upon his discharge, he attended the Perry Institute in Yakima, Washington. Harry married Bernice Poirier from Yakima in 1949. He is survived by his and Bernice's two children, Marie (Daniel) O'Leary and David (Renee) Jenna, all of Olympia; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Bernice (1960); brother, John; sister, Ida; and sister-in-law, Lucille. Harry later married Marjorie Hyatt, and moved to Olympia in 1967. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. Harry retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His passions included spending time with family, square dancing, building structures, fishing, gardening, and clam digging. He and his wife, Marjorie, also enjoyed traveling, making trips to Hawaii, Tahiti, England, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. A funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey on Monday, November 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the church. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to a . Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019