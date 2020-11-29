1/1
Harry Kessler
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Kessler
April 6, 1933 - November 19, 2020
Tumwater, Washington - Harry L. Kessler passed away on November 19, 2020, at the age of 87.
Harry was born on April 6, 1933, in Portland, Oregon, to Harry A. Kessler and Mabel R. Kessler. Harry was raised and attended schools in Olympia, until his graduation from Olympia High School in 1951.
Harry served in the U.S. Navy Sea Bees for 2 years. In 1954, Harry married Josephine (Jody) Rice, and they raised 4 children; Kim, David, Richard, and Paul.
Harry was a truck driver at the Olympia Brewery for 30 years before retiring.
He was active in coaching Tumwater Little League Baseball for years, and assisted with the Boy Scouts. Harry enjoyed amateur ham radio, camping, square dancing, and trips to Reno.
Harry's amateur radio hobby led to his second career, a high-security radio operator with the Central Intelligence Agency. This allowed him and his wife to live and work overseas in several countries, including Thailand, Hong Kong, and Finland. Harry retired in 1993 to Tumwater, where he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and grandkids.
Harry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine Kessler, his 4 kids, numerous grandkids and great grandkids, and his brother, Brian Kessler and his wife, Carma.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved