Harry Kessler

April 6, 1933 - November 19, 2020

Tumwater, Washington - Harry L. Kessler passed away on November 19, 2020, at the age of 87.

Harry was born on April 6, 1933, in Portland, Oregon, to Harry A. Kessler and Mabel R. Kessler. Harry was raised and attended schools in Olympia, until his graduation from Olympia High School in 1951.

Harry served in the U.S. Navy Sea Bees for 2 years. In 1954, Harry married Josephine (Jody) Rice, and they raised 4 children; Kim, David, Richard, and Paul.

Harry was a truck driver at the Olympia Brewery for 30 years before retiring.

He was active in coaching Tumwater Little League Baseball for years, and assisted with the Boy Scouts. Harry enjoyed amateur ham radio, camping, square dancing, and trips to Reno.

Harry's amateur radio hobby led to his second career, a high-security radio operator with the Central Intelligence Agency. This allowed him and his wife to live and work overseas in several countries, including Thailand, Hong Kong, and Finland. Harry retired in 1993 to Tumwater, where he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and grandkids.

Harry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine Kessler, his 4 kids, numerous grandkids and great grandkids, and his brother, Brian Kessler and his wife, Carma.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store