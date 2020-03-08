Home

Hazel "Virginia" Epsey

Hazel "Virginia" Espey Hazel "Virginia" Espey, age 66, passed away on February 5, 2020 in Olympia, Wash., with her loved ones dutifully at her side. She was born February 7, 1953, in Montgomery, Ala. to William D. and Eunice C. Jordan. Virginia met Thomas E. Espey in March of 1973 and soon married on November 10 of the same year. She traveled across the country over the years, also living in Ft. Benning, Ga. and FT. Bragg, N.C., eventually landing in Washington at Ft. Lewis. Being the strong matriarch that she was, Virginia stayed at home raising all three of her children. For the past three years, Virginia lived with her husband, Thomas, in Tenino, Wash. A woman of many talents, Virginia took up gardening, arts and crafts, and loved to read and cook for her family. She was a member of Cornerstone Community Church in Tenino. Virginia is survived by her adoring husband, Thomas, who states she was his guiding light and his biggest fan. She is also survived by her son, Thomas E. Espey, Jr. of Tenino; two daughters, Sandra K. Espey of Olympia and Elizabeth V. Brabham of Wilsonville, Ore.; mother, Eunice Jordan; her two brothers, William David Jordan of Farmington, N.M. and Chester A. Jordan of Boise, Idaho; and seven grandchildren. She is predeceased by her father, William Jordan; and grandparents, Tom and Eula Jordan and Johnny and Leora Clark. Memorial donations in Virginia's name may be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 15000 Old Hwy 99 SE, Tenino, WA 98589. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020
