Helen L. Mouncer Todd Helen L. Mouncer Todd of Olympia passed away December 18, 2019 at Panorama Convalescent Center at Lacey. She was born January 12, 1935 to Homer and Verna Mouncer in Elma. Helen was raised on a big farm and enjoyed her horses and 4H. She graduated from Elma High School in 1952 as the class salutatorian. Helen worked as a bank bookkeeper in Montesano and later as a teacher's aid at AJ West in Aberdeen. While at that school she was president of the PTA. Helen married the love of her life Clifton (Clif) Todd January 18, 1957. They later moved to Aberdeen in 1959 as her husband joined the Aberdeen police force. The next move took them to Ocean Shores which was really enjoyed by Helen and her family. She loved beachcombing, bird watching, mushroom study, and square dancing. Camping in their RVs was a great adventure with the good Sam club. In 1990 Helen and Clif moved to Steamboat Island road in Thurston County. They were very involved in the Steamboat action community to get an overpass on highway 101. After a successful overpass campaign Helen was chosen to do the groundbreaking with the golden shovel and cut the ribbon at the project completion. Her last home was Colonial Estates in Olympia, where Clifton resides now. To no surprise, Helen was active in this community as well, taking charge of the pet parade, helping with the lady's tea, and playing cards at the clubhouse. In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by daughter Teri Todd (Boyfriend Ben), son Harold Todd (Wife Natalie) and daughter Lana Olson (Husband Jim). She was very proud of her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Colonial Estates 14th Ave SE Olympia on Saturday January 4th 2020 at 1:00PM.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 2, 2020