Helen Lorraine Carlsen Helen Lorraine Carlsen died February 26, 2020 in Lacey, Wash. She was born on June 22, 1930, to Eugene and Selma (Hanson) Olson in Williston, N.D., and raised on a farm in Zahl, N.D. Helen attended public school in North Dakota and was valedictorian of her high school class, graduating in 1947. She married Pastor Carl Carlsen in 1949 and raised a family of four children, while he served parishes in Tioga, N.D., Climax, Minn., Shelton, Wash. and Spokane, Wash. After raising her family, Helen and Carl moved to Gig Harbor, Wash., and Helen became a realtor. Helen is survived by her sons, Elliot Carlsen, Seattle, Wash. and David Carlsen (Julia Milburn), Bellingham, Wash.; daughter, Naomi Carlsen Specht (John), Olympia, Wash.; grandchildren, Heidi Specht and Skyler Specht, Olympia, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terryl Faith Carlsen; husband, Carl Carlsen; and sister, Eileen McClintock. A loving and devoted wife and mother, Helen will be remembered for a kind and outgoing personality, an infectious smile, and cheerful outlook. A memorial service for Helen will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North Street SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Memorial donations may be made to the church. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020