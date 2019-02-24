|
Helen L. Baroga Helen L. Baroga passed away February 14, 2019 in Olympia, Wash., her home of 20 years. She was born April 15, 1932 to Otto and Harriett Paetsch in Lebanon, Ore. She also lived 18 years in in Tacoma, Wash., and 12 years in Puyallup, Wash. A 1950 graduate of Lebanon High School, she served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) from January 1951 to December 1953, stationed in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War. Professionally, from 1977 to 1992, Helen was program manager at Madigan Army Hospital where she coordinated services for military families whose children had special needs. She loved her family passionately, and also enjoyed cooking, music, writing and praying. Helen is survived by her son, Enrico Baroga of Olympia; daughter, Mirian Baroga of Olympia, three grandchildren; and brothers, Gene Paetsch and Bill Paetsch of Lebanon. Private family gathering. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019