Henry F. Hansen Henry F. Hansen passed away January 7, 2020 at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. He was born January 13, 1931, in Copenhagen, Denmark. He moved to America in 1954, and worked as a highway bridge engineer for Washington State from 1964 until retirement. Henry is survived by daughter, Audrey Wiggins (Ron); sons, Arne Hansen, and Carl Hansen (Judith); four grandchildren, Matthew Wiggins (Emily), Mark "Buzz" Wiggins, Margaret Wiggins and Julie Hansen; three great granddaughters; and loving extended family. Services will be held at a later time. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020
