Westminster Presbyterian Chr
1925 Boulevard Rd SE
Olympia, WA 98501
Henry Huntsman Obituary
Henry Huntsman Henry W. Huntsman, 82, passed away July 7, 2019. He graduated from the University of Washington Law School and worked 43 years as a judge for the State Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. He is survived by his wife, Patty; son, John; and loving extended family. An informal celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia. The full obituary is on www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019
