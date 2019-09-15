|
Henry Huntsman Henry W. Huntsman, 82, passed away July 7, 2019. He graduated from the University of Washington Law School and worked 43 years as a judge for the State Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. He is survived by his wife, Patty; son, John; and loving extended family. An informal celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia. The full obituary is on www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019